Neenah: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga.

Neenah, Inc. (NP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The paper producer posted revenue of $227 million in the period.

Neenah shares have risen almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

