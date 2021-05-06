Goodrich Petroleum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. (GDP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $31.9 million in the period.

Goodrich Petroleum shares have climbed roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 40% in the last 12 months.