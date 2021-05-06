Xenia Hotels & Resorts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) on Thursday reported a loss in a key measure in its first quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Orlando, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $20.8 million, or 18 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of 21 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $56.4 million, or 50 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns hotels, based in Orlando, Florida, posted revenue of $87.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.4 million.

The company's shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.