ChannelAdvisor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ChannelAdvisor Corp. (ECOM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5.5 million.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based e-commerce services posted revenue of $39.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, ChannelAdvisor said it expects revenue in the range of $39.8 million to $40.2 million.

ChannelAdvisor shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.