Option Care: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $759.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $753.2 million.

Option Care shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 49% in the last 12 months.