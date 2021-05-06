Sunoco LP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Sunoco LP (SUN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $154 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $3.47 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.96 billion.

Sunoco LP shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 47% in the last 12 months.