Colony Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Colony Capital (CLNY) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $4.1 million, or 1 cent per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $264.8 million, or 56 cents per share.

The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $315.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.7 million.

The company's shares have climbed 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.