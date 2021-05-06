Middleby: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $89.3 million.

The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.79 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The food preparation equipment company posted revenue of $758.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $728 million.

Middleby shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.