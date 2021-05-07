Business

Trinseo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

BERWYN, Pa.

Trinseo SA (TSE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $71.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.81. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.27 per share.

The plastics and latex maker posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period.

Trinseo shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.

