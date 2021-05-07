Business

Reinsurance Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo.

Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $139 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $2.03. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.24 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $4.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.82 billion.

Reinsurance Group shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 54% in the last 12 months.

