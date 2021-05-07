EnPro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $18 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $279.3 million in the period.

EnPro expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.74 to $5.08 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion.

EnPro shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.