Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 14.75 cents at $7.65 a bushel; May corn was up 3 cents at $7.68 a bushel; July oats was off 4.50 cents at $4.0925 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 10 cents at $16.37 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .90 cent at $1.1807 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 2.08 cents at $1.3555 a pound; April lean hogs was off .3 cent at 1.1160 a pound.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service