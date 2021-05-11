Cornerstone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Cornerstone Building Brands, In (CNR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

The Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The maker of products used in commercial buildings posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Cornerstone said it expects revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion.

Cornerstone shares have increased 60% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.87, more than tripling in the last 12 months.