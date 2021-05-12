Neoleukin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

Neoleukin shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.