A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $76.6 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of $8.84 per share.

The precious metals trading company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period.

A-Mark shares have risen 53% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.