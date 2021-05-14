Kentucky tourism gets $5M in federal funds for marketing

Kentucky officials say they will use $5 million in federal funds to help boost tourism across the state.

The Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will use the funds to encourage safe travel to all 120 Kentucky counties, a statement from Gov. Andy Beshear said.

As travel restrictions are lifted in the U.S., Kentucky tourism officials are developing marketing efforts to reach multicultural, national and international audiences, the statement said. Along with leisure travel, officials will try to attract meetings and sporting events to the state.

“To be a leader in the post-COVID economy, we must invest in our tourism industry,” Gov. Beshear said. “To Kentucky families, visitors and businesses thinking about their next trip or meeting, know that Kentucky is open, our economy is setting all-time-high records and we are committed to safe travel.”

Tourism is an $11.8 billion industry in Kentucky, officials said.