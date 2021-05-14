PGT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PGT Inc. (PGTI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $12.4 million.

The North Venice, Florida-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The maker of windows and doors posted revenue of $271.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $253.2 million.

PGT expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion.

PGT shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.