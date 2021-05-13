Former VA employee sentenced for conspiring to accept bribes

A North Carolina man has been sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to accept bribes in exchange for steering grants to a construction company.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Daniel Bruce Ross of Hope Mills worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Fayetteville as an agent for the Specially Adapted Housing grant program. The program provides federal funds to eligible veterans with certain severe, service-connected disabilities to build new, adapted homes or modify existing homes.

Acting U.S. Attorney G. Norman Acker III said in a news release that Ross directed more than $1 million worth of grant projects to All American Home Renovations in exchange for payments from the company’s owner and operator at the time. Agents cannot recommend a particular builder, the news release said, and SAH agents must inform the veteran that they may choose their own builder.

Acker said Ross routinely advised his supervisors to approve grants to veterans in which AAHR was improperly designated as a particular veteran’s choice for builder. In fact, Ross misled the veteran to believe the Fayetteville company was chosen by the VA. AAHR concealed the payments to Ross by transferring the money to a dormant business he owned.