Piedmont to take over Augusta’s University Hospital

Days after announcing a plan to buy four other hospitals for $950 million, Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare has signed an agreement to take over Augusta's University Hospital system, pushing deeper into a statewide expansion.

Directors of the three-hospital University system announced Wednesday that they have approved a nonbinding letter of intent. Jim Davis, CEO of the nonprofit University system, says the merger could be completed late this year or early next year. Davis tells WJBF-TV that University is likely to change its name to Piedmont-Augusta.

Hospitals have been merging to seek greater market power in bargaining for reimbursement rates with insurers. University began seeking a partner in 2019, saying remaining independent would have been difficult with payment rates declining and costs rising. Piedmont also offers access to technology and data systems University can’t afford.

Earlier this month, Piedmont announced plans to buy four other hospitals in Macon, Cartersville and Snellville from the for-profit HCA Healthcare for $950 million. Together, these deals would make Piedmont much larger than its three Atlanta-area hospital rivals, Emory Healthcare, Northside Hospital and Wellstar Health System.

University runs two hospitals in Augusta, leased from the public Richmond County Hospital Authority, as well as one in McDuffie County. Davis told The Augusta Chronicle that the current University organization would keep the lease until it expires in 2045, with Piedmont taking over the lease then. University also runs three nursing homes.

Details have not been finalized, but University said nonprofit Piedmont has committed to invest more than $1 billion in the next 10 years to expand and upgrade University's operations.

Piedmont also agreed to spend at least $2 million a year to help address unmet community health needs, and to make sure University's charity care policy remains at least as generous as it is now. Piedmont will make Augusta a hub for clinical services and promises that Augusta-area residents will be part of Piedmont Healthcare's board.

“It’s going to bring us access to capital that we need to improve our facilities,” Davis told the newspaper. “Our main building is 50 years old. Our master plan for the facility requires almost $500 million of capital.”

Any agreement must be reviewed by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and is subject to a public hearing.

In combination, the two deals would give Piedmont 18 acute-care hospitals in Atlanta, Columbus, Macon, Athens and north Georgia, an area that includes more than three quarters of Georgia's population.

“The Augusta community is a community we’ve always been interested in serving and feel like we can add value to what is already being provided there,” Piedmont CEO Kevin Brown said.