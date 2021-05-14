Carnival cruise ship docking in Mobile for vaccinations

A Carnival cruise ship was arriving in Mobile, Alabama, on Friday so crew members can be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Carnival Sensation will dock at the Mobile Cruise Terminal, where staff members from USA Health will go on board to provide first doses for 110 crew members, the city said in a statement. The ship will return in three weeks for second doses.

U.S. ports are closed to cruise lines because of the global pandemic, but Mayor Sandy Stimpson said such vaccinations are a major step toward getting the industry back in business.

Carnival said crew members have received vaccines at other ports including Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida and Galveston, Texas.

Sensation will be based in Mobile offering trips to the western Caribbean once cruises resume, but it's unclear when that will happen.