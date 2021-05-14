Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May declined 29.25 cents at $7.2725 a bushel; May corn lost 16.75 cents at $7.3350 a bushel; July oats fell 13.25 cents at $3.66 a bushel; while May soybeans was of 9 cents at $16.21 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 1.20 cents at $1.1582 a pound; May feeder cattle was off .38 cent at $1.3760 a pound; April lean hogs was up .05 cent at 1.1157 a pound.

