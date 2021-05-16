Treasured Southport dock reopens years after hurricane

A cherished dock in a coastal North Carolina city has reopened in time for tourist season, years after it was wrecked by a hurricane.

Last week, Southport officially cut the ribbon on its rebuilt city dock, which was originally built in the late 1950s but had been closed since 2016 due to damage from Hurricane Matthew, The StarNews of Wilmington reported.

Mayor Joseph Hatem told the newspaper preserving that piece of Southport was particularly important as the city and Brunswick County grow rapidly.

“Yeah it’s a dock, but it’s also a testament to the fishing village that Southport once was,” said Heather Hemphill, Southport parks and recreation director. “That area - the Yacht Basin - tells the story of Southport’s history, as far as maritime and fishing.”

Hemphill said the process was a bureaucratic nightmare because of the requirements of various federal agencies involved.

After Hurricane Isaias further wrecked the dock last year, the city was able to get a blanket permit to rebuild it, the newspaper reported.

The dock is now open to the public, but some work on the project continues.