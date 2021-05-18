Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were miixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was up 7 cents at $7.1075 a bushel; July corn rose 11.25 cents at $6.6325 a bushel; July oats was off 5.50 cents at $3.61 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 20 cents at $15.83 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .13 cent at $1.1625 a pound; May feeder cattle fell .93 cent at $1.3697 a pound; Jun. lean hogs rose .27 cent at 1.0972 a pound.