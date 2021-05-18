Home Depot: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $4.14 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.86 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.04 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $37.5 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.88 billion.

Home Depot shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has risen 34% in the last 12 months.