Vaccinated customers can go without masks in Kroger stores

Kroger stores in Kentucky are allowing fully-vaccinated customers go maskless beginning Thursday.

The grocery store chain updated its mask policy Wednesday.

“If there is a state or local mandate, we will adhere to that requirement and its timeline,” a the company said in a news release.

Customers and employees who are not fully-vaccinated will be asked to continue wearing masks. Additionally, employees who work in the pharmacy and clinic locations will continue wearing masks.

Kroger said it would “continue to respect the choice of individuals" who prefer to continue wearing a mask.