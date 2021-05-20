Why 14,000 people are interested in these 200 new San Diego homes

The first homes at San Diego's newest residential community haven't even been built yet but the interest list is growing by the minute.

3Roots in Mira Mesa plans to build 1,800 homes by 2025 to 2026. Just 200 homes are anticipated to open this year, but the interest list is at more than 14,000 people and expected to keep growing before pre-sales start in June.

The developers have a gold-plated problem — who gets to buy? At the moment, they say they are still trying to figure that out. New home builders across San Diego County have relied on lotteries or very long wait times for a home after an initial deposit to select residents. Would-be buyers at 3Roots don't seem concerned about the development's prices, which start around $600,000 for townhouses and into the millions for single-family homes.

Real estate analysts say housing shortages throughout Southern California mean even the simplest housing project will sell very well.

Nathan Moeder, principal with real estate analysts London Moeder Advisors, said resale housing across the region is selling substantially well over the asking price. "I'm sure you could put up anything and people would want to buy it," he said.

A new development like 3Roots, he said, probably seems like a breath of fresh air to most potential buyers.

There's no denying 3Roots — with its wellness theme that includes zen gardens, extensive trails and recreation amenities — is attractive to buyers.

The 413-acre 3Roots project has a mix of condos, townhouses, single-family homes and subsidized rentals. There are 1,230-square-feet condos in the Dorsey section of 3Roots that start in the low $600,000 range and, on the high-end, 3,157-square-feet single-family homes that start in the low $1.2 millions. Prices are subject to change closer to opening.

It is a unique project in that three of San Diego's biggest home builders came together to work on the master plan. Lennar, Shea Homes and California West all contributed to transforming the former quarry into a highly sought-after project.

"It's not just another community to us," said Robby Thorne, CEO of California West, on a tour of the site last week. "It's going to be really cool."

3Roots will have electric vehicle charging stations, dedicated open space and trail networks, community parks, celestial-themed playgrounds (which promotion materials say will "inspire young minds to reach for the stars"), bike paths, space for restaurants and local retail, gyms, pools and the latest filtration and monitoring technology to purify air and water.

One of the project's biggest amenities is its location, between the I-805 and I-15 freeways. That's a short commute to some of the highest-paying jobs in technology and life sciences. It also is near the new San Diego Trolley Blue Line extension and the Westfield UTC mall.

Carroll Canyon, where 3Roots is rising up, was a prime source of aggregate, sand, gravel and clay for numerous construction projects in San Diego since the 1950s. Active mining ceased in 2016. The San Diego City Council approved the project in September 2020.

A community plan for the area was approved 25 years ago and the developers elected not to go back through the planning process for a denser project. While more homes on the site might have helped make a bigger dent in housing needs for the region, the strategy may have been more prudent for getting it approved. Ahead of last year's City Council vote, the Mira Mesa Community Planning Group unanimously OK'd the project.

San Diego County home prices have increased 17 percent in a year as of February, said the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. The San Diego metro area had the second-fastest rate in the nation behind Phoenix, which was up 17.4 percent. The median price for a resale single-family home during that time in San Diego County was $740,000.

3Roots is not the only new home community near Sorrento Valley that has a lot of interest. The Sendero Collection north of Carmel Valley, which has homes from $1.5 million to $1.9 million, had 280 pre-qualified buyers when four homes went on sale recently.

Experts say housing shortages throughout the pandemic have sparked the runup in prices. Many potential sellers kept homes off the market as COVID-19 spread, and a nationwide slowdown in residential construction that started during the Great Recession has not kept up with population growth. Meanwhile, record-low mortgage rates have motivated buyers to fight it out in the difficult market.

While leaving San Diego is an option for some, a recent study from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University found increased migration can lead to nationwide price increases — especially when a lot of people move from one city to another. A 10 percent price increase in one city causes a 6.3 percent house price increase in the area where people leaving the more expensive place relocate, the study said.

Despite rapid price growth, the study identified San Diego as a "spillover city" from higher-cost areas, such as San Francisco, New York City, San Jose, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

3Roots said most interest from the new project has come from locals who live in a 5- to 6-mile radius of the site. Professions of interested buyers range from military to those in aerospace, 3Roots said.