Porto player investigated over COVID-19 test result
Portuguese authorities conducted a search and seizure operation at facilities owned by Porto on Thursday in an investigation related to a player's COVID-19 test result.
Porto said authorities were at the club's headquarters and training center seeking more information about the test result of a first-team player.
The club did not name the player or give any other details.
Portuguese media said authorities suspect that a player traveled abroad in January despite having tested positive for the coronavirus.
