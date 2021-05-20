EnerSys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EnerSys (ENS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $33.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.30 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $813.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $801.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $143.3 million, or $3.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.98 billion.

EnerSys shares have risen almost 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $90.39, an increase of 47% in the last 12 months.