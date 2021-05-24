Target Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $13.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $45.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.9 million.

Target Hospitality expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $270 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.90. A year ago, they were trading at $1.96.