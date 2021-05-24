Business

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street as investors regained an appetite for risk following two straight weeks of losses.

Technology stocks lead the gains. Microsoft and Google’s parent company both rose more than 2%. Safe-play sectors like utilities lagged the rest of the market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 41.19 points, or 1%, to 4,197.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 186.14 points, or 0.5%, to 34,393.98.

The Nasdaq rose 190.18 points, or 1.4%, to 13,661.17.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.07 points, or 0.5%, to 2,227.34.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 440.98 points, or 11.7%.

The Dow is up 3,787.50 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 772.89 points, or 6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 252.48 points, or 12.8%.

  Comments  

Business

2 ex-California officers charged with bribery in car scheme

May 24, 2021 4:40 PM

Business

House GOP tees up legislation on governor’s pandemic powers

May 24, 2021 4:36 PM

Business

Residents advised against recreation in Jackson waterways

May 24, 2021 4:36 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service