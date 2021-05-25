Urban Outfitters: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $53.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $927.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $897.8 million.

Urban Outfitters shares have risen 37% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $34.96, a rise of 95% in the last 12 months.