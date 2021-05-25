Toll Brothers: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $127.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.01.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

Toll Brothers shares have climbed 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $62.11, more than doubling in the last 12 months.