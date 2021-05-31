Lexington seeks to aid citizens filing police complaints

Lexington officials are seeking to expand the position of a citizens' advocate who helps people file complaints against the police.

The move to expand the advocate's hours from 20 to 25 hours per week came during budget hearings for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council on Thursday, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

The citizens' advocate position was a key recommendation of Mayor Linda Gorton’s Commission for Racial Justice and Equality, which released more than 54 recommendations in October. The advocate helps file complaints but has no role in investigating them.

Councilwoman Liz Sheehan said the police department received six external formal complaints in 2020. She said there is broad support for the expanding the advocate's hours, and it can be reassessed in six months.

The expansion will cost roughly $24,000. The council is scheduled to vote on the budget on June 24.