Need a summer job? McDonald’s will hire more than 4,000 in Washington state

McDonald’s announced June 2 that it’s hiring more than 4,000 workers for its restaurants in Washington state this summer. AP

McDonald’s wants to hire more than 4,000 workers in Washington state this summer as the economy reopens and more customers return, the company announced.

Gov. Jay Inslee has said the state economy will fully reopen on June 30.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text, according to a news release.

—Rolf Boone