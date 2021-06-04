Zumiez: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $26.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.03.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $279.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215.9 million.

Zumiez shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $44.46, an increase of 61% in the last 12 months.