PFAS contamination found in one-third of tests, state says

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration said the results of a statewide sampling program does not indicate widespread contamination of drinking water supplies by a class of highly toxic chemicals used in products like nonstick cookware, carpets, firefighting foam and fast-food wrappers.

Of more than 400 sites tested across Pennsylvania, about one-third were found to contain one of the chemicals, according to results posted online by the Department of Environmental Protection.

Sites with positive tests were in more than two dozen counties.

Two of the results were above the federal government's health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion for the combined concentrations of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known collectively as PFAS.

One result, from a well at an electrical equipment manufacturer by University Park Airport just outside State College, was slightly above the limit. Another result, from a well in Saegertown Borough in Crawford County, was nearly three times the limit.

The statewide sampling began in June 2019, and wrapped up in March.