Kids host lemonade stand to help with dad’s funeral expenses

Three children in eastern Kentucky hosted a weekend lemonade stand to help their mother pay for their father's funeral expenses.

John Christopher Tackett, 37, died of a stroke in January, WYMT-TV reported. His three children, ages 5 to 12, wanted to sell lemonade back then but couldn't due to the cold weather.

On Saturday, they sold lemonade and other snacks along a roadside in the Shelby Valley community of Pike County, near Douglas.

“It feels good to be out here doing this,” said the children’s mother, Kayla Tackett. “I know their daddy would be proud.”

She said 5-year-old Grant Tackett came up with the idea.