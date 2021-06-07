Business

Kids host lemonade stand to help with dad’s funeral expenses

The Associated Press

DOUGLAS, Ky.

Three children in eastern Kentucky hosted a weekend lemonade stand to help their mother pay for their father's funeral expenses.

John Christopher Tackett, 37, died of a stroke in January, WYMT-TV reported. His three children, ages 5 to 12, wanted to sell lemonade back then but couldn't due to the cold weather.

On Saturday, they sold lemonade and other snacks along a roadside in the Shelby Valley community of Pike County, near Douglas.

“It feels good to be out here doing this,” said the children’s mother, Kayla Tackett. “I know their daddy would be proud.”

She said 5-year-old Grant Tackett came up with the idea.

  Comments  

Business

California entry wins US tap water prize at tasting contest

June 07, 2021 7:49 AM

Business

Florida bridge tolls suspended amid repair to separate span

June 07, 2021 7:49 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service