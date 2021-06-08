Limoneira: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $45.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.2 million.

Limoneira shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.25, an increase of 43% in the last 12 months.