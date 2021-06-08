Oil-Dri: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Business

Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.2 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share.

The maker of products for soil in the agriculture, horticulture and sports sectors posted revenue of $76.3 million in the period.

Oil-Dri shares have increased almost 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $37.45, an increase of 6% in the last 12 months.

