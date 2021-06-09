Police: Teen hit by train, killed

An 18-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by an Amtrak train while walking along the tracks, authorities said.

Officers responding to an emergency call around 10 p.m. Tuesday found the woman from the Garner area dead, Apex police said in a news release.

Wake County EMS District Chief Joe McLean tells WNCN-TV that the woman and a teenage boy were walking on the tracks when a Miami-bound Amtrak train struck the woman.

McLean says the boy wasn’t hurt and none of the 122 passengers on board the train was injured.

The spot where the woman was struck is not near a railroad crossing and not a place where people typically walk along the train tracks, police noted.

“This is highly unusual,” Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney told WRAL-TV . “The particular location where the track is located and where this crash occurred is not a place that people can normally, easily get to.”

Amtrak police are also investigating the incident.