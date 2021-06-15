Grains lower, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was off declined 21.50 cents at $6.5025 a bushel; July corn lost 18.25 cents at $6.4750 a bushel; July oats fell 10 cents at $3.60 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 19 cents at $14.7175 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .90 cent at $1.2025 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 3.60 cents at $1.5715 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 5.25 cents at 1.1765 a pound.