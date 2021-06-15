Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was off declined 21.50 cents at $6.5025 a bushel; July corn lost 18.25 cents at $6.4750 a bushel; July oats fell 10 cents at $3.60 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 19 cents at $14.7175 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .90 cent at $1.2025 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 3.60 cents at $1.5715 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 5.25 cents at 1.1765 a pound.

  Comments  

Business

Police: Gunman dead after killing 2 at fire hydrant factory

June 15, 2021 7:37 AM

Business

Editorial Roundup: Kansas

June 15, 2021 7:40 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service