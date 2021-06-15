Kentucky launches online driver’s license renewal

Kentucky residents now have the option of getting their driver's license renewed online.

The service launched Monday with Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray saying it would lead to “greater efficiency, greater security and more choices” for drivers.

Online renewal is available for those with standard-issue or Real ID licenses that will expire within six months or have been expired for less than a year, officials said. Renewals must also maintain the same card version as well as the same name and address as their current license.

Applications for a replacement license or a license with a name or address change must still be made in person.

Online renewal is among the options available due to the phased transfer of licensing services to the Transportation Cabinet's regional offices from local offices of the circuit court clerks, officials said.