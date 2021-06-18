Grains, livestock lower.

Grain futures were lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 9.75 cents at $6.43 a bushel; July corn dropped 14.75 cents at $6.4275 a bushel; July oats was off 4 cents at $3.6850 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 39.75 cents at $13.7650 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .93 cent at $1.2137 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 3.37 cents at $1.5640 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 3.10 cents at 1.1102 a pound.