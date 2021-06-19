Mother, two daughters strike gold in Alabama State Games

Like mother, like daughter, like daughter.

Catch them if you can.

Dothan’s Karrie Hart won the gold medal in the overall female division of the 5K run in the Alabama State Games last Saturday morning and daughters Holley, age 15, and Bri, age 12, followed it up later in the day with gold medal runs in their age divisions of the 1500 meter race.

More than 20 Olympic-style events were offered in the State Games, which were held in the Wiregrass throughout the weekend.

“It was just kind of one of those fun little things, like, ‘Oh wow, at the end of the day, all three of us got a gold medal. Who would have thought that?’” Karrie said.

Perhaps it shouldn’t have been a big surprise that Holley came in first place, despite having not trained a lot this summer heading into the competition.

As a freshman cross country and track performer at Houston Academy, Holley came in second in the state in the Class 3A cross country meet this past season, third in the mile and was the track state champion in the 3200 meter race.

But as for Karrie and Bri, the State Games were among the few races they have ever been involved in.

“I haven’t really had a big running past,” Karrie said. “I just ran with my dad when I was a kid – like 12 through adulthood. We just did it to do something fun together, like run the (Westgate) trail. It was more like a father-daughter bonding time.”

Karrie is the girls cross country coach at Houston Academy and decided entering the State Games would be a good test to see how she stacked up as a competitor. She had run in a few local races before, but nothing to the extent of the State Games.

“I thought, ‘I need to remember what it’s like to race. I need to put myself in their shoes,’” Karrie said of coaching others. “Also, I feel like I’ve done a lot of research and read a lot about running and wanted to apply what I’ve learned and see where I was at.

“And I just thought it would be fun to compete in the State Games. Holley and Bri have done it in the past in Huntsville for swimming. Now that they run, they wanted to do something in the running events.”

Karrie ran the 5K in the time of 22:11 on the trail at Ed Lisenby Lake in Ozark.

“I thought I’d get about the time I got, because just running with the kids at practice, that sounded about right (time),” Karrie said. “I didn’t know that I would win with that. To me, there looked like some pretty athletic women (entered). I did not expect to win going into it.”

Holley and Bri began the sport of running after participating many years on the Dothan Dolphins Swim Team.

“The summer going to her eighth grade year was the first time she started to try and run,” Karrie said of Holley. “She was a full-time swimmer with the Dothan Dolphins and that was really all she did.

“They shut the pool down for probably two weeks every summer and they clean it up. That summer when they were cleaning it up and refurbishing it and everything, she got tired of not exercising and said one day, ‘Mom can I just come running with you because I need to exercise.’

“So I said, ‘Sure,’ and she ran the whole (Westgate) loop with no problem and stayed with me the whole time. So she was like, ‘I think I would like to try for cross country.’ That’s how she got into it. She just decided on a whim.

“I was really proud of her that year because she was the only middle school student that tried out who was a girl and she stuck with it. She was kind of like a lone wolf there.”

Holley now just concentrates on running, but believes the swimming background helped her succeed in her new sport.

“I think the swimming helped me a lot because I got a lot of good anaerobic and cardio going into it,” Holley said. “Especially on the longer runs, swimming builds a lot of long twitch muscles which helps for long distance runs. I think that’s part of the reason why I’m better at distance running.”

Holley ran the 1500 meter last Saturday at Enterprise High School in a time of 5:29.

“What made me want to decide to enter is because I was ready to run in a meet again and I actually did really enjoy it and thought it was really fun to compete in,” Holley said. “I think it was a really good experience for all of us.”

Bri recently got interested in running while hanging around Houston Academy cross country practices.

“She would halfway kind of run with us while we were practicing,” Karrie said of Bri. “She has watched her sister and on the weekends decided she wanted to run with me.

“I think her swimming gave her a cardio background and she just seems to be a natural athlete who picked it up really fast. She wanted to be like her sis, you know?”

Last Saturday, Bri ran the 1500 meter in the time of 6:08 for her first place finish.

“I didn’t think I was going to win since it was my first competition, but I was real excited,” Bri said. “I just kind of ran with my mom and my sister sometimes and I really enjoyed it, so I decided to try out a race and see if I wanted to do it.”

She plans to try out for the HA cross country team this season.

“I watched Holley compete and saw that she was really good, and I wanted to try something new,” Bri said. “I was like really excited to win first place in my first competition.”