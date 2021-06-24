Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Winston-Salem Journal. June 22, 2021.

Editorial: Tragedy on the Dan

“Drowning machines.”

That’s the term boating experts have given to the type of small dam that claimed the lives of at least four people who were riding tubes along the Dan River Wednesday near the Duke Energy Steam Station.

A total of nine people apparently toppled over the “low-head dam,” or “weir,” into an unforgiving whirlpool during a family outing.

The dam is only eight feet tall and the water at its base is only three feet deep, but the churning current at its base is deceptively strong and potentially fatal.

Experts surmise that the victims who died drowned after their tubes had overturned and they were stunned and swallowed by the turbulent water.

“The hydraulics is what gets people,’’ Glenn Bozorth, who owned and operated Dan River Adventures in Stoneville for 25 years, told RockinghamNow’s Susie Spear. “When the water goes over the dam, it creates a circular motion that pulls you under ... .”

Once trapped inside such a powerful vortex, even professional divers have lost their lives. The churning water spins and pulls its prey under over and over. Further, the concrete walls on the sides of a low-head dam can block an escape route. And rescue attempts are both dangerous and frequently unsuccessful.

Last week’s incident is being described as the worst recreational accident ever in Rockingham County.

The four survivors who were rescued near the dam were found clinging to their tubes after spending an estimated 19 hours in the river. A Duke Energy employee spotted them near the steam station.

Among the victims were 7-year-old Isiah Crawford, 27-year-old Bridish Crawford and 30-year-old Antonio Ramon, all of Eden, and 14-year-old Sophie Wilson of Laporte, Ind. At press time, a 35-year-old Eden woman, Teresa Villano, remained missing.

Low-head dams have their uses. They can improve the flow of rivers for boating, boost the generation of hydro-electric power and increase the collection of water for irrigation and drinking.

But they also are universally reviled as serious safety hazards, described variously as “washing machines” and the “perfect drowning machine.” The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources simply calls them “killers.”

Experts say the best way to prevent low-head dam tragedies, which are not uncommon, is simply not to have low-head dams. Whether that is a practical solution in the case of this stretch of the Dan we don’t know. But where these structures no longer serve their original purposes, say, in service to a factory or electric power station that has since been closed or abandoned, why keep them in place? Some civil engineers and environmentalists say removal of such structures not only can make rivers safer but also help restore local ecosystems.

Short of that solution, experts say, rafters, tubers and boaters can take some commonsense steps to prevent similar accidents:

Don’t be deceived by the innocuous appearance of these structures. They are much deadlier than they look.

Plan river outings carefully and know the length of your route and the duration of each trip. “One of the biggest problems is people get in the river without a plan,’’ the Stoneville boating expert, Dan Bozorth, told RockinghamNow. “Whenever we’ve had to rescue people it was typically because they weren’t listening to directions.’’

Know where dams are located along the route.

Take seriously the posted warning signs that advise leaving the river and walking around the dams, a precaution called “portaging.”

Avoid drinking alcohol while rafting or tubing in order to remain alert and react quickly to unforeseen obstacles or emergencies.

Wear a life jacket. Sadly, no one did in the case of the ill-fated family on the Dan.

The Dan River remains a precious resource for kayaking, rafting and tubing on hot, lazy summer afternoons. But don’t let the allure of its banks and waters conceal the inherent hazards.

Indeed, outdoor activities on land can pose their own threats. The day before the Dan River accident, a 64-year-old Greensboro man was found unconscious on a trail at Bur-Mil Park after being injured by a falling tree. He later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

As with any outing on the Piedmont’s trails, lakes and rivers, behind natural beauty can lurk hidden danger … and sometimes unspeakable tragedy.

___

Charlotte Observer. June 22, 2021.

Editorial: NC energy bill has one big beneficiary (and it’s not you)

North Carolina House Republican lawmakers and Duke Energy’s representatives spent months in closed-door meetings hammering out an energy bill that somehow emerged, politically speaking, without any energy.

Despite efforts to build up suspense about House Bill 951, the measure landed with a thud last week. Its proposals for more natural gas-fueled power plants, rate increases and limitations on the state Utilities Commission’s oversight of rates have drawn opposition from environmental groups and industrial power customers alike.

Most significantly, the bill was immediately rejected by the Democratic governor who also could veto it.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement that the House bill “would cost ratepayers too much, fall short of clean energy goals, hamper job recruitment and weaken the Utilities Commission, which exists to provide accountability for utility companies.”

The obvious lesson here is about basic politics. If you want legislation that will affect a broad constituency to win support, involve a broad group of interests in shaping it. Instead, what was offered appears tailored to serve a constituency of one: Duke Energy.

Jim Warren, executive director of NC WARN, a watchdog group that wants Duke Energy to speed its conversion to renewable energy, said the bill would commit North Carolina to long-term dependence on fossil fuels. “Nobody thought it could be this bad. This is ten times worse,” he told the Editorial Board. “This is just a horror story for North Carolina.”

The House bill’s primary sponsors, John Szoka of Fayetteville and Dean Arp of Union County, emphasize that the measure would retire most of the state’s coal-fired power plants, diversify the state’s power sources and reduce utility carbon emissions.

“The whole concept of what we’re doing here is accelerating retirement of heavy carbon-producing facilities to reduce the carbon footprint of North Carolina,” Arp said.

That’s hardly the whole concept. The bill proposes reducing utility carbon emissions to a rate less than the goal of governor’s Clean Energy Plan, which calls for reducing electric power sector greenhouse gas emissions by 70% below 2005 levels by 2030. And the bill’s proposed carbon emission reductions don’t account for the increased leakage of methane – a potent greenhouse gas – that would result from fracking, piping and burning more natural gas.

The bill would also limit the state Utility Commission’s control over utility rates by allowing rates to be set on a multi-year rather than an annual basis.

The real issue behind this secret bill isn’t the specifics of the proposals. It’s Duke Energy’s lack of a full commitment to the kind of energy transformation the state will need to reduce the burning of fossil fuels and its effects on climate change. The utility has made progress in using more renewable energy, but its effort needs to be be much more robust.

In its 2020 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) – a proposal for future energy generation now before the Utilities Commission – Duke Energy remains skeptical about a fuller conversion to renewable energy without a transition period of increased usage of natural gas.

The renewable energy sources of wind power and solar power have rapidly become more affordable and giant steps in battery storage are reducing concerns about renewables as intermittent power sources. This is where Duke Energy – and Republican lawmakers – should be pressing for more investment and technological development instead of committing North Carolina to burning natural gas well into the future.

Before approving Duke Energy’s IRP, the Utilities Commission has the option of holding hearings in which experts can assess the assumptions the utility is making about the future of electric power in North Carolina. The commission should hold the hearings. The public needs to know more in an open setting about how energy policy is being shaped.

___

(Greensboro) News & Record. June 18, 2021.

Editorial: Taking a chainsaw to local control

If a tree falls in the forest ...

A bill quietly passed the state House on May 11 that could fell its share of oaks and maples, regardless of what local communities may want.

Approved mostly along partisan lines, House Bill 496 would uproot the authority of many North Carolina towns to determine the fates of their own trees.

It now awaits consideration in the state Senate.

If it becomes law, the bill would forbid local governments from adopting or enforcing local ordinances that regulate the removal of trees from private property without first seeking approval from the General Assembly.

In other words, state lawmakers would have the power to determine how communities manage their trees.

This legislation is, in essence, a love letter to developers ... and a Dear John text to small cities and towns.

It is also only the latest example of government overreach from a Republican-controlled legislature that wants us to believe it opposes government overreach.

Greensboro appears unaffected by the legislation, since special legislation in 1979 gave it the power to set its own rules for trees, city planners say.

In all, about 40 municipalities would be exempted. But many smaller communities would not be so fortunate.

They include Summerfield. And Jamestown, whose town council has passed resolution against HB 496, saying the bill “which would effectively eliminate local authority regulating trees and land use decisions related to such.”

Among other local governments that have expressed concerns about the legislation is one in a community named for a tree.

Recently the Town Council in Oak Island, whose members are Republican, with the exception of one unaffiliated council person, drafted a resolution opposing the tree bill.

Noting “that trees in our Town increase property values, help protect our island environment, provide sanctuary for local wildlife, and beautify our community,” the resolution goes on to declare that the council “encourages retaining local control over tree protection ordinances.”

Environmentalists also oppose the bill because of the impact the loss of trees can have on climate change, flood control and air and water quality.

Urban tree canopy comprises roughly 54% of total land mass in the state, versus the national average of 39%. North Carolina also ranks in the top 10 nationally in urban tree canopy cover. But creeping development poses an imminent threat. The percentage of urban land in North Carolina has increased from 9.5% in 2010 to 11.5% in 2020. The N.C. Forest Service estimates that the state is losing more than 4,500 acres of urban tree canopy each year.

So, obviously, you have to wonder what House lawmakers were thinking when they passed this bill.

Among the ayes in the vote were Guilford County Republicans Jon Hardister and John Faircloth.

Hardister, who says he does not oppose local tree ordinances per se, cites private property owners’ rights as one reason he voted for House Bill 496.

“How much power should local governments have to tell property owners what they can and cannot do with landscaping on their own property?” Hardister wrote in an email Thursday. “For instance, if a person wanted to clear trees to install a playground in their backyard for their children, how much power should local governments have to control this?”

A more pertinent question is how much power should state government have to control this?

Hardister added that “there have been instances brought to my attention where developers have been unable to develop property due to restrictive covenants.” He said he worries that local tree ordinances could pose an obstacle to affordable housing.

But, given the projected $6.5 billion windfall in state tax revenues over the next years — and the current $5 billion surplus — maybe a better solution would be less draconian unemployment benefits and more affordable-ousing assistance?

In any case, these matters should be left to local communities to debate, not Raleigh lawmakers.

What Hardister sees as “a check and balance” appears to be more check than balance — and a clear attempt to tilt the scales with the thumb of the General Assembly.

The bill has now been moved to the Senate Rules and Operations Committee, which should prune its branches, chop its trunk and ground its stump into mulch.

END