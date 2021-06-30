Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Bowling Green Daily News. June 25, 2021.

Editorial: Bowling Green lucky to have representative like Fant

George Fant has reached the highest level in his craft, but he hasn’t forgotten where he started.

The offensive lineman with the NFL’s New York Jets recently held his George Fant Dream Big Camp in Bowling Green as a way of giving back to the community where he grew up, and his efforts putting the event together should be applauded.

When asked about the weekend’s success, he humbly turned the credit to his wife, Chastity, and his team, however.

Fant has done what countless youths across the country, including in Bowling Green and the entire southcentral Kentucky region, have tried to do. He was a standout athlete at Warren Central High School before taking his talents to Western Kentucky University, where he had a stellar career with the Hilltopper basketball team. He then turned his focus to football, playing a year in college before making his way to the NFL.

Now, he’s trying to help others in his community reach their goals as well.

Hundreds of kids attended his Dream Big Camp, which started June 18 with a football camp for third through 12th graders, split into two sessions, before a basketball camp for the same age group the next day.

It wasn’t just for the kids, either.

Fant held a financial wellness seminar as well, with the hopes of increasing financial literacy in the community.

It was all capped off Saturday with a night of family fun at Bowling Green Ballpark, where Fant brought stars from near and far together for a celebrity softball game.

The game featured several NFL players in addition to Fant, like 2020 first-round draft pick Mekhi Becton. It also gave fans a chance to see Hilltopper legends like Courtney Lee, Justin Johnson and Taywan Taylor, who were among those who took part in the game, as well as local standouts like Ta’Corian Darden, a Russellville High School graduate, and Jared Savage, a Warren Central graduate, both of whom continued their athletic careers at WKU.

Fant also helped shine a light on local musicians, who played during breaks in the action.

The efforts of area athletes to give back to their communities don’t go unnoticed.

The week before Fant’s Dream Big Camp, as a matter of fact, Russellville High School graduate Pedro Bradshaw, who recently finished his college basketball career at Bellarmine and is now pursuing a professional career, held his first PB32 Elite Camp, a free youth basketball camp.

Our area is lucky to have such gracious representatives in athletics who give the young people role models to look up to.

Ashland Daily Independent. June 24, 2021.

Editorial: Not So Fast, Kentucky

Numbers don’t lie, and statistics tell a startling tale when it comes to speeding leading to car accidents.

According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, crash reports and citation data indicate 31% of crashes in the Commonwealth involve a speeding or aggressive driver.

We want you, our readers, to be safe on the road, so we are completely on board with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and law enforcement agencies’ efforts to crack down on fast driving. The “Not So Fast, Kentucky” campaign runs through July 10.

Adhering to speed limits, wearing a seat belt, resisting the urge to text and drive, and of course choosing to not get behind the wheel after drinking will go a long way in preventing news of horrific car wrecks of popping up in our newspaper or other media outlets.

Jim Gray, KYTC’s secretary, said he often hears from officers and troopers that they “would rather write a ticket than make a death notification.”

Speeding can also lead to road rage.

One tip the KOHS provides will help quell that: Do not challenge the driver by speeding up or attempting to hold your lane.

The roadway is not a battlefield, so keep your cool.

Be safe out there. Take the “Not So Fast, Kentucky” campaign seriously. Visit notsofastky.com for more information.

Frankort State Journal. June 24, 2021.

Editorial: State sweetens the pot for summer youth readers

Need an incentive to encourage your child to read over summer break? The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority and KY Saves 529 is offering four $1,000 prizes to be put toward a college savings account through its “Go Wild! College Savings Summer Reading Sweepstakes,” which launched earlier this week.

Participants must be signed up for the summer reading program through their local library in order to be entered into the sweepstakes.

Registration for Paul Sawyier Public Library’s summer reading program, “Hometown Adventures — Don’t pack your bags,” which runs until July 31, can be completed at https://pspl.beanstack.org/reader365. For more information, visit pspl.org or call 502-352-2665.

Once local library registration is complete, parents and guardians can fill out an entry form for the sweepstakes at http://kysaves.com/gowild.

The “Go Wild! College Savings Summer Reading Sweepstakes” is open to Kentucky youth 18 and younger and ends on Aug. 13. A drawing will be held to determine the winners. In addition to the $1,000 college savings accounts, each winner’s local library will receive $500 to be used to fund reading programs in the future.

“As an educator and parent, I encourage every parent to get their children involved in their local public library’s summer reading program because students can lose valuable academic skills if their brains take a summer vacation from learning,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who is also the secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Summer learning loss — concerns about students losing ground academically during break — are quite real, according to a recently published study in American Educational Research Journal, which found that the average student in grades 1-8 lose between 17-34% of the prior year’s gain over summer break.

Of the more than 1 million children under 18 in Kentucky, only about 200,000 participate in the free summer reading programs offered at local libraries. That number should definitely be higher and with the latest financial incentive families really have no reason not to pick up a book this summer.

