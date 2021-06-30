Replacing chlorine plant that burned after Hurricane Laura

A southwest Louisiana chlorine plant that burned last year after Hurricane Laura will get a $170 million replacement.

The Toronto-based owners and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced plans Wednesday for the new Biolab Inc. plant in Westlake.

It will produce a significantly greater amount of swimming pool products than the one it’s replacing, which was built in 1979, and will restore jobs lost to the fire, according to a news release.

The plant's staff "worked to secure the site and then get it ready to bring us back better than we were before,” said Jeff Schmitt, chief operating officer for KIK Consumer Products, of Toronto.

The company's BIoLab division, headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia, expects to finish the new plant next year, keeping 19 jobs and adding 82 with an average salary of $76,000.

“Last year, our state faced many unprecedented challenges from which we are still recovering, but today’s announcement is a testament to the fortitude, determination and resilience of our people and our business climate,” Edwards said.

The new facility will produce a chlorine-based sanitizer called trichloroisocyanuric acid, or TCCA, the news release said.

The company is expected to use the state’s job training program and one providing up to 80% in property tax breaks for up to 10 years on the new work.