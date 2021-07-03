Business

Many road work closures end for the July Fourth weekend

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois drivers will see many roads affected by construction projects with more lanes open for July Fourth travel this weekend.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said non-emergency closures would be suspended starting at 3 p.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

But drivers can expect delays elsewhere, where lane closures will remain in place through the weekend. Those include closed ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange in downtown Chicago.

Detailed information about construction projects in Illinois is available on the department's website.

  Comments  

Business

Diners’ discarded shells help establish new oyster colonies

July 03, 2021 6:18 AM

Business

Baz, Kazmir, Starling join Frazier for US Olympic baseball

July 03, 2021 5:43 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service