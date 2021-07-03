Longtime Mississippi restaurateur looks to slow down

He may be looking to sell his place, but Jim Beane wants to make it perfectly clear that he hasn’t retired, and his restaurant, Bar-B-Q by Jim, is still up and running.

“I’m still cooking, I’m still talking to everybody I can,” he said with a smile.

Although he’s put his restaurant up for sale, Beane said he’s simply planning for the future.

“I’m 69, my wife Barbara is 66, and we want to slow down a little bit and enjoy the grandkids,” he said. “This isn’t something I’m doing right away — I’m just trying to get the word out there.”

Beane opened the restaurant on Commerce Street across from the BancorpSouth Arena in 1993 and it has been a staple in the Tupelo culinary scene since.

Five years ago, he began renovating the old Greyhound bus stop to transform it into an event venue for his catering arm, Cotton Boll Catering.

Only the restaurant is up for sale. Beane said he’d like to continue for a while longer with the Bus Stop. But if an offer comes for it, he’ll certainly consider it.

For now it’s business as usual at the eatery, as the popular lunch plates will continued to be served; pork, ribs and chicken will be smoked; and catfish will be fried.

Beane is looking for a buyer or buyers who will continue the legacy he’s made at the restaurant. He’s made it part of his mission to give back to the community with time, money and meals to causes near and dear to his heart.

“I want somebody like that to take over; they can do what they want with the name, but I want the to be a part of the community, be a part of the family,” he said.

Beane started barbecuing with his brother-in-law, Mike Sprading, with the Tupelo Hog Roasters 38 years ago.

“I started cooking for some friends for free, and then I started catering,” Beane said. He bought the building on Commerce then worked on it for eight months before opening.

“We were probably open a week or so to work things out, then we officially opened in October of 1993,” he said.

But now is the time to start thinking about what retirement will be like, he said. And there’s still plenty of time to do that.

“I just don’t know if I want to still be doing this when I’m 74, 75,” Beane said. “The restaurant has certainly been good to me and my family, and we appreciate all our customers over the years. We’ve made a lot of friends. And I’m going to be here for a while longer. It’s no rush.”