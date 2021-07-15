Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep was up 15 cents at $6.54 a bushel; July corn was off 12 cents at $6.87 a bushel; Sep oats gained 29 cents at $4.43 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 18.75 cents at $14.6775 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was fell .80 cent at $1.2130 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.22 cents at $1.5730 a pound; July lean hogs was off .05 cent at $1.1230 a pound.

